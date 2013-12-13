版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 12月 14日 星期六 05:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as focus riveted on Fed

TORONTO, Dec 13 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as investors focused on concerns about
what the U.S. Federal Reserve will decide to do about its
monetary stimulus program at its policy meeting next week.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 closed up 11.31 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,125.70.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐