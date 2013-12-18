版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 05:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Fed to start winding down stimulus

TORONTO, Dec 18 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday to a one-week high after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said that it would begin scaling back its monetary stimulus
program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 154.57 points, or 1.17 percent,
at 13,334.73. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

