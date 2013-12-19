CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Fed taper move provides support

TORONTO, Dec 19 Canada's main stock index reached its highest level in two weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to trim its monetary stimulus program helped drive gains in the financial and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.47 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,392.20. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.