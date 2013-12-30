版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips in subdued trade, gold miners fall

TORONTO, Dec 30 Canada's main stock index closed
slightly lower on Monday, with major gold miners weighing
heavily as bullion headed for its worst annual performance in 32
years, while gains for financials softened the blow.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended down 6.59 points, or 0.05 percent,
at 13,581.39. It traded in a tight 25-point range in the
session.
