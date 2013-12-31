版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX broadly gains; up 9.6 pct in 2013

TORONTO, Dec 31 Canadian stocks ended broadly
higher on Tuesday, with banks, miners and energy companies
lifting the country's main index to an annual gain of 9.6
percent for 2013.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 40.16 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 13,621.55. It ended 2012 at 12,433.53.
