CANADA STOCKS-TSX broadly gains; up 9.6 pct in 2013

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, Dec 31 Canadian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday, with banks, miners and energy companies lifting the country's main index to an annual gain of 9.6 percent for 2013. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.16 points, or 0.3 percent, at 13,621.55. It ended 2012 at 12,433.53.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.