版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 8日 星期三 05:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Valeant, energy shares drive gain

TORONTO, Jan 7 Canada's main stock index climbed
on Tuesday, following three sessions of losses, buoyed by a jump
in shares of energy companies and Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International after bullish comments from the
drugmaker's top executive.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 101.39 points, or 0.75 percent,
at 13,596.93. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐