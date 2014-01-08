CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, driven by U.S. jobs data, Valeant

TORONTO, Jan 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by a jump in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and as positive U.S. jobs data fueled gains in several major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 17.70 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,614.63. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.