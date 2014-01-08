版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 9日 星期四 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, driven by U.S. jobs data, Valeant

TORONTO, Jan 8 Canada's main stock index rose on
Wednesday, helped by a jump in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and as positive U.S. jobs data fueled
gains in several major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 17.70 points, or 0.13 percent,
at 13,614.63. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐