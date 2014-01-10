版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 11日 星期六 05:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at 2-1/2-year high as commodities gain

TORONTO, Jan 10 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Friday to its highest in about 2-1/2 years as
disappointing jobs data in North America proved to be a boon to
commodity prices, helping drive up shares of natural resource
companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 118.11 points, or 0.87 percent,
at 13,747.52. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
