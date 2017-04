TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest in 2-1/2 years after upbeat data from the United States, Europe and Japan suggested strength in the global economic recovery, pushing up shares in almost every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 59 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,831.58. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.