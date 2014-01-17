版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 18日 星期六 05:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at 2-1/2-year high as gold-mining shares jump

TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday to its highest in 2-1/2 years as strong bullion prices
helped push up gold-mining shares such as Barrick Gold Corp
 and Goldcorp Inc, offsetting a weak performance
by the industrial sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 56.63 points, or 0.41 percent,
at 13,888.21. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐