加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 22日 星期三 05:17 BJT

RPT-CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as mining shares weaken

TORONTO, Jan 21 Canada's main stock index
dropped on Tuesday, dragged lower by worries about the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus program and declines in the
materials sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 38.52 points, or 0.28
percent, at 13,951.77. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
