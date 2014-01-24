CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as emerging-market fears spread

CANADA STOCKS-Lower oil prices weigh on TSX futures
April 26 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slipped after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest single-day drop in seven months on Friday as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will further scale back its stimulus program gathered momentum, hitting emerging-market assets and denting investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 215.21 points, or 1.54 percent, at 13,717.76. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index notched a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.
