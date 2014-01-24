版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 25日 星期六 05:16 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as emerging-market fears spread

TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index
recorded its biggest single-day drop in seven months on Friday
as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will further scale back
its stimulus program gathered momentum, hitting emerging-market
assets and denting investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 215.21 points, or 1.54
percent, at 13,717.76. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
