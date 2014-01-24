CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as emerging-market fears spread

TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest single-day drop in seven months on Friday as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will further scale back its stimulus program gathered momentum, hitting emerging-market assets and denting investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 215.21 points, or 1.54 percent, at 13,717.76. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.