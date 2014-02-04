版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 5日 星期三 05:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares gain

TORONTO, Feb 4 Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Tuesday, firming after a sharp loss in the previous
session, as a jump in the price of U.S. crude oil boosted shares
of energy producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 18.28 points, or 0.14 percent,
at 13,504.48. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index closed in
positive territory.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐