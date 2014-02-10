CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gain in gold miners offset by energy

TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday as uncertainty about U.S. monetary policy helped lift the price of bullion and shares of gold producers, offsetting weakness in energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.68 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,794.18. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.