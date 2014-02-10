版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 05:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gain in gold miners offset by energy

TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Monday as uncertainty about U.S. monetary
policy helped lift the price of bullion and shares of gold
producers, offsetting weakness in energy shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 7.68 points, or 0.06 percent,
at 13,794.18. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐