CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gain in gold miners offset by energy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as bank shares spooked by Home Capital woes
* Financials off 1.7 pct, energy group down 1.6 pct (Updates share moves and adds more details on Home Capital)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday as uncertainty about U.S. monetary policy helped lift the price of bullion and shares of gold producers, offsetting weakness in energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.68 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,794.18. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Thursday as its heavyweight banking and energy sectors took heavy losses, with oil prices weighing and an alternative lender's troubles putting the domestic housing market in focus.
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight banks, while alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc recovered some of the previous session's sharp losses after hiring bankers to consider its strategic options.