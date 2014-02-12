CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs for seventh day on China data, U.S. deal

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.
TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index ended a seventh straight session higher as bullish Chinese trade data eased growth concerns and U.S. lawmakers reached a deal over debt ceiling limits to resolve a long-standing impasse. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.50 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,900.49. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday, mirroring U.S. market sentiment, with energy stocks leading declines as the price of crude oil fell.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks, pinched by falling crude prices, led declines, and general concerns about geopolitical uncertainty weighed on overall markets.