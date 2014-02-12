CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs for seventh day on China data, U.S. deal

TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index ended a seventh straight session higher as bullish Chinese trade data eased growth concerns and U.S. lawmakers reached a deal over debt ceiling limits to resolve a long-standing impasse. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.50 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,900.49. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.