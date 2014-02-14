版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 05:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near three-year high as gold miners, Enbridge rise

TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index
touched its highest level in nearly three years on Friday as a
higher bullion price drove up shares of gold producers and
Enbridge Inc's stock gained after the pipeline company
reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 53.11 points, or 0.38 percent,
at 14,054.76. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐