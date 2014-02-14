CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near three-year high as gold miners, Enbridge rise

TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index touched its highest level in nearly three years on Friday as a higher bullion price drove up shares of gold producers and Enbridge Inc's stock gained after the pipeline company reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 53.11 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,054.76. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.