CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near three-year high on BOJ move, energy shares

TORONTO, Feb 18 Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday to reach its highest in nearly three years as global equity markets cheered the Bank of Japan's stimulative monetary policy measures and a jump in oil prices lifted shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 22.71 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,077.47. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.