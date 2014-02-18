CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near three-year high on BOJ move, energy shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as Home Capital, big banks weigh
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.
TORONTO, Feb 18 Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday to reach its highest in nearly three years as global equity markets cheered the Bank of Japan's stimulative monetary policy measures and a jump in oil prices lifted shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 22.71 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,077.47. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Friday, helped by gains for mining stocks including Teck Resources, which will raise C$1.2 billion ($876 million) in an asset sale.
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.