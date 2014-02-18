版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 19日 星期三 05:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near three-year high on BOJ move, energy shares

TORONTO, Feb 18 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Tuesday to reach its highest in nearly three years as
global equity markets cheered the Bank of Japan's stimulative
monetary policy measures and a jump in oil prices lifted shares
of energy producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 22.71 points, or 0.16 percent,
at 14,077.47. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐