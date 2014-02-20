版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 12th session on BlackBerry, gold miners

TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index ended
its 12th straight session higher on Thursday, buoyed by a jump
in shares of gold miners and in BlackBerry following
Facebook Inc's planned acquisition of mobile-messaging
service WhatsApp.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 90.64 points, or 0.64 percent,
at 14,210.37. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
