CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 12th session on BlackBerry, gold miners

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index ended its 12th straight session higher on Thursday, buoyed by a jump in shares of gold miners and in BlackBerry following Facebook Inc's planned acquisition of mobile-messaging service WhatsApp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 90.64 points, or 0.64 percent, at 14,210.37. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.