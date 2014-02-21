CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower as banks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-Lower oil prices weigh on TSX futures
April 26 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slipped after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index ended down marginally on Friday, ending a two-week string of gains, as banking stocks weakened, offsetting rises in telecoms and energy stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.65 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,205.72. It gained 1.1 percent on the week.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index notched a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.
