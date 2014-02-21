版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower as banks weigh

TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index ended
down marginally on Friday, ending a two-week string of gains, as
banking stocks weakened, offsetting rises in telecoms and energy
stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 4.65 points, or 0.03 percent,
at 14,205.72. It gained 1.1 percent on the week.
