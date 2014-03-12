版本:
2014年 3月 13日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold miners, industrials gain

TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Wednesday as a jump in gold-mining shares and a gain
in industrials helped drive the market after concerns about
instability in Ukraine eased. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 51.77 points, or 0.36 percent,
at 14,319. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
