2014年 3月 15日 星期六 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on Ukraine, China worries

TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday amid worries about the crisis in Ukraine and fears of
a slowdown in economic growth in China weighed on investor
sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 17.48 points, or 0.12
percent, at 14,227.66.
