2014年 3月 18日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after Crimea vote, gold miners weigh

TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Monday as a peaceful referendum in Crimea
drove gains in most major sectors, but the perceived easing of
tensions in the region weighed on the price of bullion and sent
gold-mining shares lower.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 4.23 points, or 0.03 percent,
at 14,231.89. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
