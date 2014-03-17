CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after Crimea vote, gold miners weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces most in month as banks, energy stocks jump
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index jumped on Monday, notching its biggest gain in a month, boosted by a bounce among heavyweight banking and energy stocks.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as a peaceful referendum in Crimea drove gains in most major sectors, but the perceived easing of tensions in the region weighed on the price of bullion and sent gold-mining shares lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.23 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,231.89. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index jumped on Monday, notching its biggest gain in a month, boosted by a bounce among heavyweight banking and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth.
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, boosted by a rebound among financial stocks and gains for some railway and pipeline stocks.