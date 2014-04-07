版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as insurers, resources slip

TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday for a third straight session as soaring market
volatility and sluggish commodity prices helped pull down most
major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 122.77 points, or 0.85
percent, at 14,270.33. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
