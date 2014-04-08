CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as commodities gain

TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index rebounded on Tuesday after a surge in prices of commodities such as gold and oil helped boost investor sentiment and drive up shares of natural resource companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 102.12 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,372.45. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)