CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Fed comments

TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting appeared to ease investor fears of an aggressive roll-back of the U.S. central bank's stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.13 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,435.58. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)