版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 10日 星期四 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Fed comments

TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index ended
higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's
latest meeting appeared to ease investor fears of an aggressive
roll-back of the U.S. central bank's stimulus program. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 63.13 points, or 0.44 percent,
at 14,435.58. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

