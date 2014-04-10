版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 11日 星期五 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as U.S. selloff weighs

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index
closed lower on Thursday as a selloff in U.S. technology and
biotechnology stocks hit investor sentiment and fueled declines
in every major sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended down 127.58 points, or 0.88
percent, at 14,308. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐