CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as U.S. selloff weighs

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures weighed down by lower oil prices
April 18 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as an expected surge in U.S. shale oil output in May weighed on oil prices.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday as a selloff in U.S. technology and biotechnology stocks hit investor sentiment and fueled declines in every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 127.58 points, or 0.88 percent, at 14,308. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest gain in more than six weeks on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth.
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index jumped on Monday, notching its biggest gain in a month, boosted by a bounce among heavyweight banking and energy stocks.