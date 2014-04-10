CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as U.S. selloff weighs

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday as a selloff in U.S. technology and biotechnology stocks hit investor sentiment and fueled declines in every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 127.58 points, or 0.88 percent, at 14,308. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)