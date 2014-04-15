版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. data offsets Ukraine concerns

TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index
edged higher on Tuesday after positive U.S. economic data helped
offset worries about increasing instability in Ukraine and a
sharp decline in gold-mining shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 19.49 points, or 0.14 percent,
at 14,303.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
