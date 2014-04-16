CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on Fed comments, China data

TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday after supportive comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and bullish economic data from China helped drive gains in every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 142.60 points, or 1 percent, at 14,446.52. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)