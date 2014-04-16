版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 17日 星期四 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on Fed comments, China data

TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Wednesday after supportive comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and bullish economic data from China
helped drive gains in every major sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 142.60 points, or 1 percent, at
14,446.52. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
