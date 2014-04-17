版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 18日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on energy share gains

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index
reached its highest in nearly six years on Thursday after
positive U.S. economic data drove gains in the price of oil,
which in turn lifted shares of the commodity's producers. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 53.87 points, or 0.37 percent,
at 14,500.39. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
