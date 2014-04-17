CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on energy share gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on U.S. trade worries; Home Capital slumps
* TSX closes down 95.65 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,649.54
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index reached its highest in nearly six years on Thursday after positive U.S. economic data drove gains in the price of oil, which in turn lifted shares of the commodity's producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 53.87 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,500.39. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a plunge in the shares of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc and investor worries about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, weighed by a plunge in shares of Home Capital Group Inc after the mortgage lender agreed to a major credit line, while energy stocks moved higher as oil prices reversed losses.