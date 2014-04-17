CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on energy share gains

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index reached its highest in nearly six years on Thursday after positive U.S. economic data drove gains in the price of oil, which in turn lifted shares of the commodity's producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 53.87 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,500.39. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)