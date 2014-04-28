CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Barrick weakness offset by U.S. data

TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday as a decline in shares of Barrick Gold Corp and concerns about the volatile situation in Ukraine were offset by positive U.S. economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.66 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,530.91. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)