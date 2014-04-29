版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Suncor shares rise

TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index
ended higher on Tuesday as strong results from Suncor Energy Inc
 boosted shares of the oil producer and higher oil prices
lifted other energy stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 52.20 points, or 0.36 percent,
at 14,583.11. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

