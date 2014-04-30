CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Yellen comments

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday after positive commentary on the U.S. economy by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped reassure investors and drive broad gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 68.76 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,651.87. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)