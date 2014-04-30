版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 1日 星期四 04:02 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Yellen comments

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Wednesday after positive commentary on the U.S.
economy by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped reassure
investors and drive broad gains.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 68.76 points, or 0.47 percent,
at 14,651.87. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
