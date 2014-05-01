版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Manulife, Catamaran gain

TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Thursday as gains in Manulife Financial Corp 
and Catamaran Corp helped offset a decline in shares of
Bombardier Inc after those companies reported
quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 12.20 points, or 0.08 percent,
at 14,664.07. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)
