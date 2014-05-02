版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 3日 星期六 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as natural resource shares rise

TORONTO, May 2 Canada's main stock index climbed
to its highest in almost six years on Friday after higher
commodity prices drove strong advances in natural resource
shares, offsetting mixed U.S. jobs data.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 101.08 points, or 0.69 percent,
at 14,765.15. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
