CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on China data, Ukraine violence

TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index fell on
Monday, led lower by declines in almost every major sector, as
disappointing economic data from China and violence in Ukraine
weighed. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 68.12 points, or 0.46
percent, at 14,697.03. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

