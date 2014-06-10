CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold-mining shares gain

TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in nearly six years on Tuesday, buoyed by a jump in gold-mining shares after the price of bullion gained. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 33.17 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,904.38. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)