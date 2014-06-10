版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold-mining shares gain

TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index rose
to its highest in nearly six years on Tuesday, buoyed by a jump
in gold-mining shares after the price of bullion gained.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 33.17 points, or 0.22 percent,
at 14,904.38. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
