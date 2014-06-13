版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 14日 星期六 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares gain

TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index
advanced to its highest in almost six years on Friday as
heightened tensions in Iraq raised concerns about oil supply,
sending prices of the commodity and shares in the sector higher.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 91.98 points, or 0.62 percent,
at 15,001.61.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐