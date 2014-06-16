版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends near six-year high as bank, energy shares rise

TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index
advanced to its highest in almost six years on Monday as
positive investor sentiment helped support gains in the
financial and energy sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 38.82 points, or 0.26 percent,
at 15,040.43. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐