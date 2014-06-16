CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends near six-year high as bank, energy shares rise

TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index advanced to its highest in almost six years on Monday as positive investor sentiment helped support gains in the financial and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 38.82 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,040.43. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)