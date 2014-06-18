版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 04:02 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at six-year high as Fed comments on rates

TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index
climbed to its highest in six years on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve shed some light on its plans to raise benchmark
U.S. interest rates.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 53.36 points, or 0.35 percent,
at 15,109.25. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐