CANADA STOCKS-TSX at six-year high as Fed comments on rates

TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index climbed to its highest in six years on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve shed some light on its plans to raise benchmark U.S. interest rates. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 53.36 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,109.25. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
