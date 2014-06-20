CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as miners offset higher energy shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed amid U.S. trade worries
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Friday as a decline in shares of gold miners was offset by strength in the energy sector, which rose with the price of U.S. crude oil. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.11 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,109.10. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
* TSX closes down 95.65 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,649.54
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a plunge in the shares of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc and investor worries about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.