CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as miners offset higher energy shares

TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Friday as a decline in shares of gold miners
was offset by strength in the energy sector, which rose with the
price of U.S. crude oil.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 3.11 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 15,109.10. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
