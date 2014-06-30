版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX touches all-time closing high

TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index hit
its highest-ever close on Monday as strength in the prices of
commodities such as bullion and copper helped drive up shares in
the materials sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 51.47 points, or 0.34 percent,
at 15,145.72. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐