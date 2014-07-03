版本:
中国
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as dip in resources offsets U.S. data

TORONTO, July 3 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Thursday as declines in the natural resource
sectors, which followed commodity prices lower, offset optimism
following a bullish U.S. jobs report.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 2.68 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 15,207.11. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
