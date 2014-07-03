CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as dip in resources offsets U.S. data

TORONTO, July 3 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Thursday as declines in the natural resource sectors, which followed commodity prices lower, offset optimism following a bullish U.S. jobs report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,207.11. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)