CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as telecom, energy shares decline

TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday, pulled lower by weakness in shares of telecoms
providers after news of a new spectrum auction and a drop in the
energy sector after oil prices slipped. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 42.03 points, or 0.28
percent, at 15,172.93. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

