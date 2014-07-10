版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on Portugal worries

TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday as worries about the financial woes of a major
Portuguese bank spurred a selloff in global equity markets and
weighed on every major sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 100.71 points, or 0.66 percent, at 15,114.48.
All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. 

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
