版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 16日 星期三 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as natural resources weigh

TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index
dropped on Tuesday as a selloff in shares of energy and gold
producers was triggered by weakness in commodity prices.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 89.91 points, or 0.59
percent, at 15,081.32. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐