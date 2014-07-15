CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as natural resources weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, CP Rail up on earnings beat
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and banks and many other financial stocks also gained.
TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index dropped on Tuesday as a selloff in shares of energy and gold producers was triggered by weakness in commodity prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 89.91 points, or 0.59 percent, at 15,081.32. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as a sharp fall in oil prices weighed on its heavyweight energy sector and gold miners slipped with lower prices for the precious metal.