CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as natural resources weigh

TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index dropped on Tuesday as a selloff in shares of energy and gold producers was triggered by weakness in commodity prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 89.91 points, or 0.59 percent, at 15,081.32. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)