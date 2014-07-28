CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy drop offset by miners, banks

TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as a decline in shares of energy producers, which followed oil prices lower, was offset by strength in the financial and materials sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 9.82 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,445.22. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)