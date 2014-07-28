CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy drop offset by miners, banks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as a decline in shares of energy producers, which followed oil prices lower, was offset by strength in the financial and materials sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 9.82 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,445.22. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.