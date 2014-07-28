版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy drop offset by miners, banks

TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Monday as a decline in shares of energy
producers, which followed oil prices lower, was offset by
strength in the financial and materials sectors. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 9.82 points, or 0.06 percent,
at 15,445.22. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
