加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 04:14 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes little changed, geopolitical tensions weigh

TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Tuesday as concerns about increasing
geopolitical tensions helped offset gains in Talisman Energy Inc
 and WestJet Airlines Ltd after the companies
reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 1.33 points, or 0.01 percent,
and 15,446.55. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
