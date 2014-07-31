版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 04:16 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives on Argentine default, Valeant outlook

TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index
tumbled on Thursday after a default by Argentina stoked worries
about other emerging-market economies, while shares of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International dropped sharply after the
drugmaker cut its outlook.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 194.08 points, 1.25 percent,
at 15,330.74. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
