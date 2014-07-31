CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives on Argentine default, Valeant outlook

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices rise
April 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices rose driven by expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017.
TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Thursday after a default by Argentina stoked worries about other emerging-market economies, while shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International dropped sharply after the drugmaker cut its outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 194.08 points, 1.25 percent, at 15,330.74. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data and energy stocks shrugged off an oil slide to notch gains while SNC-Lavalin Group Inc rose on an acquisition move.
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data, while energy stocks gained despite an oil price dive.