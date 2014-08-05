CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on China data, Ukraine

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-week low as financials track bond yields lower
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, Aug 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as sluggish economic data from China and renewed geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 27.55 points, or 0.18 percent, and 15,187.71. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.