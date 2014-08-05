版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on China data, Ukraine

TORONTO, Aug 5 Canada's main stock index fell on
Tuesday as sluggish economic data from China and renewed
geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighed.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 27.55 points, or 0.18
percent, and 15,187.71. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
