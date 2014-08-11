版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 8月 12日 星期二 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Ukraine tensions ease

TORONTO, Aug 11 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday as tensions appeared to cool in Ukraine and Gaza,
helping drive gains in most major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 65.33 points, or 0.43 percent,
at 15,261.64. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐